Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates 30th Birthday With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra & Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023

Actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10. She celebrated her birthday with family members and boyfriend Karan Kundrra

The actress shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration

She also shared a couple of mushy pictures with her actor-boyfriend

Tejasswi looked stunning in a backless red gown

She completed her look with a neat updo hairstyle and high heels

With a subtle yet classy makeup look, Tejasswi radiated beauty and grace

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6

