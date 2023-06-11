Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates 30th Birthday With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra & Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10. She celebrated her birthday with family members and boyfriend Karan Kundrra
The actress shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration
She also shared a couple of mushy pictures with her actor-boyfriend
Tejasswi looked stunning in a backless red gown
She completed her look with a neat updo hairstyle and high heels
With a subtle yet classy makeup look, Tejasswi radiated beauty and grace
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6
