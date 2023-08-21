Video: Check Out 'Naagin' Tejasswi Prakash's EPIC Reaction After Pap Wishes Her On Nag Panchami

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Tejasswi Prakash was spotted after her gym session in Mumbai on Monday (August 21). The actress was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi.

As Tejasswi walked towards her car, a photographer wished her "Happy Nag Panchami". Reacting to the pap, the actress first said "Thank you." However, she was quick to correct herself and wished the shutterbugs back.

"Happy Nag Panchami," she is heard saying before stepping inside her car. For the unversed, Tejasswi was last seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Ektaa Kapoor's daily soap Naagin 6.

Take a look at her video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a celebrity photographer, her fans flooded the comments section with Nag Panchami wishes for the actress.

Tejasswi was a part of the supernatural show from February 2022 to July 2023. The actress was seen as Pratha and she starred opposite Simba Nagpal, who played the role of Rishabh Gujral.

Tejasswi made her acting debut in 2012 and became a household name with her daily soap Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Over the years, she has appeared in several popular TV shows and has gained a significant fan following for her performances.

In 2022, Tejasswi made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re in which she played the role of Shruti. Before that she participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 and even lifted the trophy.

