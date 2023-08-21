Nag Panchami 2023: Sridevi To Tejasswi Prakash, Actors Loved For Playing Naagin On-Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Snakes are worshipped in the form of blessings from Lord Shiva. On Nag Panchami 2023, Here's a look at some actress who effortlessly portrayed the shape shifting snake on-screen & gave a real 'Naagin' vibe
It's impossible to forget legendary actress Sridevi while listing best 'Nagins' of showbiz. Her role remains iconic & memorable forever.
Have you watched veteran actress Reena Roy as revengeful Naagin in a film opposite Jeetendra. No doubt, she looked extremely 'real' as 'Icchadhari Naagin'
A well known face on Television, Sayantani Ghosh was simply perfect & irreplaceable in the role of a shape-shifting snake avenging the death of her family.
Inspired by the same film, Mouni Roy featured as 'Naagin' in the first & second season of Ekta Kappor suspernatural drama & she was indeed loved by the viewers.
Although she played antagonist, Adaa Khan as 'Kaali Naagin' in the same season didn't go unnoticed & charmed the audience.
Though nothing specific to point out, next Naagin Surbhi Jyoti was loved by the viewers in thirs season of Ekta Kapoor's show.
Forget the lead Naagins of Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan in just a cameo, gave us the 'real' feel.
Lastly, Tejasswi Prakash, in the recent season 6 of the super natural show is being loved for her playing 'Naagin'.
