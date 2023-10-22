Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video Narrating Similar Ordeal From Russia

A video of a Russian YouTuber named Koko went viral after her video showing a man wanting to befriend her and calling her sexy surfaced online. A few days later, she revealed that she had flown back to Russia, from where she released a video on Instagram sharing details about the incident.

Koko films video throwing light on recent incident

In a reel explaining the incident and what she went through during her vlog from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, she clarified of not considering the stalker's statement harassment. Later, she narrated her ordeal in Russia where people womanised her and passed indecent comments about her physique. However, she thanked people for their support.

Refuses to call it 'Harassment'

"I am in Russia now. I want to talk about that video," she says in the video shared on her Instagram profile. Later, she adds, "I recorded the incident thinking it would be a hilarious one and would make viewers laugh. Comedy type and nothing serious."

After saying these words (in Hindi), she reflected on the matter and refused to call it any kind of harassment. "Shayad jab usne bola ki 'Aap bahut sexy ho' toh ye thoda sa jyaada tha. Lekin, waise, mein toh nahi bolungi ki kuch harassment..."

Russian YouTuber narrates ordeal from home country

Koko then narrated how she faced a similar incident in her home country. She compared the recent incident with that faced in Russia and said, "Russia mein mere saat isse bahut guna bura hua. Ek aadmi mere peeche pad gaya aur seedhe (directly) bola: Oh, tumhare hips kitne ache hai. Tum gym jaati ho na. Aise gande gande comments mere shareer ke baaremein vo aadmi (Sarojini wala) ne toh nahi bola. (Even worse happened in Russia. A man directly commented on my hips. At least, this Indian man didn't do so.)"

Koko's word for India and its people

She also said that such incidents don't spoil the image of India for her. "Aisa nahi hai ki vo India ko badnaam kar raha hai." "Every country has good and bad people. And, that man I met in Sarojini Nagar was more excited and not harassing. I appreciate how Indians have been protective and supportive over the incident," she concluded.