'Aap Bahut Sexy Ho, Friend Banoge?': Russian YouTuber 'Koko In India' Harassed By Man In Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; Live Video Goes Viral

A Russian woman who is known for her YouTube page 'Koko in India' was taking a stroll in Delhi's popular street market in Sarojini Nagar when a man tried to have a conversation with her and ask her if she would like to befriend him. However, his approach towards Koko was not fan-friendly but uncomfortable. WATCH VIDEO

Details from their conversation recorded in video

Initially, he claimed to be a regular viewer of her videos to break the ice with the Russian YouTuber and draw her attention. It was followed by his 'friending' intentions. "Can you be my friend?" he asks while Koki is live streaming from the market. A while into the conversation, he makes indecent remarks and says, "Aap vaise bahut sexy ho. Kya aap (friend) banna pasand karoge? (You are very sexy. Would you like to be my friend)"

Koko feels uncomfortable, ends the video saying 'Bye-bye'

She shared the incident recording on her social media platforms which showed her getting uncomfortable and wanting to run away. Soon after the man tried flirting with her and behaving disrespectfully, she concluded the talk with the stalker by saying, "Okay, bye-bye."

Goes offline for 3 days since Delhi market incident

It was learned that the influencer went offline for about three days after the incident that took place in the market. Only a few hours ago, on Thursday, Koko took to Instagram and shared a story about her and what was happening in her life. Begining with her iconic words "Hello, mere dost," she wrote further: "I disappeared for 3 days. Don't forget me. I will come back tomorrow and post a new vlog. I will tell you everything. You will be surprised to hear what is happening in my life and where I am now."

View Instagram story posted by Koko

Full video of Koko's visit to Sarojini Nagar Market

In the full-length vlog from the Sarojini Nagar market, Koko connected with many locals there and asked them what they regret about in their lives. She recorded the words of shop owners, buyers, and others in the video. Her clip started with the YouTuber introducing and saying hello to her online friends and followers. She was heard saying, "Namaste, mere dost. Mera naam Koko hai aur ye mera vlog hai. Aaj mein baat karungi Indian logon se, Delhi market mein, aur puchungi unse vo kya kya pachthathe hai..."

Who is Koko, the Russian YouTuber and vlogger harassed in India?

Koko who is also called by her other name Kristina hails from Russia. She happens to be a popular internet personality enjoying thousands of followers on social media platforms. She holds a fan base of nearly 70,000 people on Instagram and a subscriber count crossing 200K users on YouTube.

A look into Koko's vlogs

The Russian woman resides in India's capital and tours the country to make memories and record instances in her videos. She often posts about her fitness routine on social media along with a glimpse into her travel.

Interestingly, she confidently converses in Hindi as she visits several places across India and meet new people.

