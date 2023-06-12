 Bengaluru Shocker: Dutch YouTuber Harassed, Manhandled By Shopkeeper At Chickpet Market, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Shocker: Dutch YouTuber Harassed, Manhandled By Shopkeeper At Chickpet Market, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, a Dutch YouTuber was allegedly harassed near the Chickpet market area by a local shopkeeper on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera when the YouTuber, Pedro Mota was shooting a live video for his YouTube channel named Madly Rover.

Local activist Brinda Adige condemned the incident. "This is completely unacceptable. Police must take action against whoever was involved," she said.

Pedro uploaded the video on his YouTube channel and captioned the video following his horrific experience as, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt."

Video Shows Unruly Behaviour Of The Trader

In the video posted on YouTube by Pedro Mota, one can see him walking in the market area. Soon he came across a man who appeared to be a Muslim trader in the market. As soon as the trader saw that Pedro was recording a video around, he caught hold of his hand and questioned about his act of recording.

Lucky Escape For The YouTuber

Pedro then greeted the trader saying Namaskar, trying to let go off his hold simultaneously. When he kept saying him Namaskar, the trader retorted what Namaskar? He then tried to push the YouTuber and seemed to launch an assault on him by trying to snatch his camera. Luckily, he managed to release himself from the clutches of the trader and ran away from the scene.

Bengaluru Police Reacts After Video Goes Viral

As soon as the incident took place, clips from the YouTube video showing the harassment on the Dutch national surfaced on the internet. Taking cognisance of a complaint by a fellow Twitter user, Bengaluru Police confirmed that necessary action will be taken in the matter.

"We have informed to concerned Police Station to take necessary action in this regard," said Bengaluru City Police in a tweet.

article-image

