ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested after video goes viral |

A foreign tourist claimed to be a Korean national was allegedly harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday evening. The Korean blogger who was shooting a video of herself can be seen walking on the blue streets of the city cheerfully, meanwhile, a man wearting a blue tee and black shorts started following her.

Man flashed his private parts at the blogger

Later in the video one can see the young man harassing the girl by exposing his private parts. Soon after the shameful act, the Korean girl ran away shouting for help while the man laughed behind her.

Accused nabbed as soon as the video went viral

As soon as the video of the incident went viral a case was registered. The local police then took swift action and nabbed the accused immediately. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Rajasthan | A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him: Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East pic.twitter.com/DTAYNXLbeg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 18, 2023

"A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him," said Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East.

Earlier incident of harassment

This is not the first incident in which a blogger was harassed on Indian streets. Earlier a blogger was harassed while she was on a trip to Mumbai. She was allegedly harassed by a couple of men while she was out for a walk on an evening.