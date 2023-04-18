 ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested after video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested after video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested after video goes viral

As soon as the video of the incident went viral a case was registered. The local police then took swift action and nabbed the accused immediately.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested after video goes viral |

A foreign tourist claimed to be a Korean national was allegedly harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday evening. The Korean blogger who was shooting a video of herself can be seen walking on the blue streets of the city cheerfully, meanwhile, a man wearting a blue tee and black shorts started following her.

Man flashed his private parts at the blogger

Later in the video one can see the young man harassing the girl by exposing his private parts. Soon after the shameful act, the Korean girl ran away shouting for help while the man laughed behind her. 

Accused nabbed as soon as the video went viral

As soon as the video of the incident went viral a case was registered. The local police then took swift action and nabbed the accused immediately. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

"A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him," said Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP, Jodhpur East.

Earlier incident of harassment

This is not the first incident in which a blogger was harassed on Indian streets. Earlier a blogger was harassed while she was on a trip to Mumbai. She was allegedly harassed by a couple of men while she was out for a walk on an evening.

Read Also
WATCH: Korean girls harassed by Hindu supremacist students in UP; accused of religious conversion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested...

ON CAMERA: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, pervert flashes private parts to tourist; arrested...

India braces for scorching summer as heat wave conditions persist in several states

India braces for scorching summer as heat wave conditions persist in several states

Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: Madras HC calls for Tamil Nadu women's panel report

Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: Madras HC calls for Tamil Nadu women's panel report

NIA takes over probe into attack on Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani supporters

NIA takes over probe into attack on Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani supporters

West Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy reaches Delhi amid family's claim of him missing, says report

West Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy reaches Delhi amid family's claim of him missing, says report