 China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work fails
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChina: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work fails

China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work fails

A chilling video of an acrobat artiste forcefully hitting the stage after leaving her hands in the air has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work fails |

Two acrobat performers, allegedly married to one another, were throwing a performance at China's Suzhou City when things when wrong and turned into a mishap. The female artiste who was swinging high along with her husband during the live show forcefully hit the ground after she pulled off her hands into the air at the performance. Reportedly, she lost her life in the unfortunate incident after a failure in rescue work.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Amusement park ride gets stuck in China's Fuyang, tourists left dangling upside-down for...
article-image

The woman, surnamed Sun, fell to the stage while performing a mid-air routine on Saturday with her husband. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, the Tongqiao district government said in a statement Monday.

“This kind of mid-air acrobatic performance is really dangerous. At least put a safety net underneath so the (performer) can be protected from falling,” CNN quoted a comment from the Chinese social media platform 'Weibo' made in this regard.

Meanwhile, an investigation by authorities had ruled the tragedy was an accident as the respective firm running the event, Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company failed to provide essential safety protection and emergency measures during the performance.

Read Also
On camera: Artiste dies of heart attack after collapsing midway during stage performance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work...

China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work...

Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the...

Heatwave: Odisha's Baripada, Jharsuguda at 44.2 degrees Celsius, among the top hottest places in the...

ON CAMERA: Police in Italy seize 2 tons of cocaine worth ₹3 billion floating on the island of...

ON CAMERA: Police in Italy seize 2 tons of cocaine worth ₹3 billion floating on the island of...

Deadly TikTok trend: All you need to know about 'Benadryl Challenge' that killed 13-year-old boy in...

Deadly TikTok trend: All you need to know about 'Benadryl Challenge' that killed 13-year-old boy in...

22 shots in 90 minutes kills British tourist at polish strip club

22 shots in 90 minutes kills British tourist at polish strip club