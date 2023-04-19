China: Artiste falls from height while performing acrobat show with husband; dies after rescue work fails |

Two acrobat performers, allegedly married to one another, were throwing a performance at China's Suzhou City when things when wrong and turned into a mishap. The female artiste who was swinging high along with her husband during the live show forcefully hit the ground after she pulled off her hands into the air at the performance. Reportedly, she lost her life in the unfortunate incident after a failure in rescue work.

The woman, surnamed Sun, fell to the stage while performing a mid-air routine on Saturday with her husband. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, the Tongqiao district government said in a statement Monday.

“This kind of mid-air acrobatic performance is really dangerous. At least put a safety net underneath so the (performer) can be protected from falling,” CNN quoted a comment from the Chinese social media platform 'Weibo' made in this regard.

Meanwhile, an investigation by authorities had ruled the tragedy was an accident as the respective firm running the event, Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company failed to provide essential safety protection and emergency measures during the performance.

Read Also On camera: Artiste dies of heart attack after collapsing midway during stage performance