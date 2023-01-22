e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Amusement park ride gets stuck in China's Fuyang, tourists left dangling upside-down for 10 minutes

The video of the daylight scare has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Amusement park ride gets stuck in China's Fuyang, tourist left dangling upside-down for 10 minutes | Twitter
China: A video showing a malfunctioning amusement park ride has gone viral stunning netizens. The footage that comes from China's Fuyang captures the incident when several people were left dangling above ground due to a broken ride in an amusement park in China. The video of the daylight scare has gone viral on social media. Watch video:

article-image

In the video, we can see the ride being stuck and having turned still. Tourists who were seated on it for adventure and fun were seen experiencing one of the scariest moments of their lives as the ride malfunctioned midway.

The incident reportedly took place on January 19. The giant pendulum ride broke down and people stuck in mid-air for 10 minutes, at the highest point. Workers had to clamber up to manually fix the ride and theme park officials said the malfunction was caused by a ‘weight issue, reported Turkish public broadcaster TRT World while sharing the chilling visuals on Twitter.

article-image

