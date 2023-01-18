Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing while riding scooter in Hazratganj; police launch investigation after video goes viral | WATCH |

A video of a couple making out on a moving scooter in Lucknow's Hazratganj neighbourhood has gone viral on social media. To pursue legal action against the pair, Lucknow police are currently searching for them.

The cops began looking into the video as soon as it went viral. The video is from Lucknow, and it was shot in the Hazratganj neighbourhood, according to Aparna Rajat Kaushik, the deputy commissioner of police for the city's central zone.

Two police team sent to nab the couple

To find the pair, two police teams have been sent. In an effort to catch them, the police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from surrounding cameras.

Legal action for violating Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obsecenity

The couple will face legal repercussions for violating the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity, according to the police.

