 Korean boy tries Hajmola in viral video; his candid reaction is...
Did he enjoy the flavour of the desi digestive pill, Hajmola? His reel says it all

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
A video of a Korean boy trying a Hajmola, a digestive pill by the Dabur brand, for the first time was shared on Instagram and it has gone viral. In the Instagram reel, we can see him popping in a Hajmola pill and expressing his feedback on camera. Did he enjoy the taste or did he spit it out? WATCH VIDEO to know:

After he explores the Hajmola, he initially says these words to let viewers know his opinion on the item. "The flavour is too strong." It followed him spitting the pill out with an unfavourable reaction.

Desi netizens aren't in agreement with his feedback. They want him to try the other flavours of the item, especially the suggestion goes for the purple one. The video shows him eating the yellow-packaged digestive pill.

