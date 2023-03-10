e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Korean chef enjoys Holi in Delhi, prepares Gujiya to set the festival mood right

Holi hai...! A chef from Korea has gone viral for vibing in the Holi mood. Check out his Instagram reels

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Korean chef enjoys Holi in Delhi, prepares Gujiya to set the festival mood right | Instagram

Chef Kim from Korea shared a couple of Instagram reels which record his experience of celebrating Holi in Delhi, India. Of the two videos gone viral, one shows him playing the festival of colours with locals and the other gives a glimpse of him from the kitchen.

Taking to social media, the Korean man uploaded a video of how he enjoyed Holi 2023 in India. In the footage, he was seen applying Holi colour to people in his area which was followed by them reciprocating the deed.

Take a look the Korean man enjoying Holi in India

article-image

What next? In case you are waiting to watch him prepare the special sweet dish to enhance the festival mood. We are right there. In the video shared by chef Kim, we can see him wetting his hands into the dough to prepare yummy gujiyas for Holi.

Korean chef's Gujiya preparation video

article-image

