WATCH VIDEO: 'Naatu Naatu' dance performance by the Korean Embassy officials goes viral

Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover is winning hearts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
WATCH VIDEO: 'Naatu Naatu' dance performance by the Korean Embassy officials goes viral | Twitter
It isn't just you who are creating reels to enjoy the 'Naatu Naatu' dance moves. The entire globe seems to be impressed with the award-winning beat. In a recent video shared on Twitter by the Korean Embassy in India, we could see officials recreating the dance moves of the popular Indian song from the film RRR.

Take a look at the video right here:

In the dance reel, we can see the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with his team enjoying the vibes of Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ramcharan. Since being shared online, the dance cover has gone viral and attracted thousands of views.

The song has impressed many hearts and it recently won the Best Original Song trophy at Golden Globes 2023. Fans are also expecting Naatu Naatu to win the Oscars after it was nominated earlier this year.

article-image

