HomeViralViral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song

The dance reel has gone viral on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song | Instagram

Holi hai...! Is it true that the festival vibe doesn't fade away until the time the Holi colours go off from our skin and dresses? A video of internet sensation and US dad Ricky Pond enjoying Holi with his energetic dance moves has gone viral on Instagram.

Take a look at the video right here

In the video, we can see Pond dancing to the popular lyrics 'Rang Leke Khelte Gulal Leke Khelte.' The dance reel for Holi was uploaded a day ago on Instagram. And since then, it has won thousands of likes.

It was captioned to read, "H O L I 💚💜❤💛 means completely carefree, fun-filled, colorful, full of masti moments - celebrating friendship and making priceless memories! This Holi, something a little different. Happy holi ... have fun, be safe!!! Hope you enjoy this little holi surprise (sic)."

WATCH: THIS village in Rajasthan celebrates Holi with guns, cannons, and firecrackers
article-image

Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos

WATCH: 10-year-old Pune girl fights chain snatcher without caring for her life, saves grandmother

Neema Paul wins hearts of netizens after her dance VIDEO on Bhojpuri hit song 'Nathuniya' goes viral...

Viral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song

Bizarre video! Not cats and dogs, it's raining WORMS in Beijing; residents asked to carry umbrellas...

