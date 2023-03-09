Viral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song | Instagram

Holi hai...! Is it true that the festival vibe doesn't fade away until the time the Holi colours go off from our skin and dresses? A video of internet sensation and US dad Ricky Pond enjoying Holi with his energetic dance moves has gone viral on Instagram.

Take a look at the video right here

In the video, we can see Pond dancing to the popular lyrics 'Rang Leke Khelte Gulal Leke Khelte.' The dance reel for Holi was uploaded a day ago on Instagram. And since then, it has won thousands of likes.

It was captioned to read, "H O L I 💚💜❤💛 means completely carefree, fun-filled, colorful, full of masti moments - celebrating friendship and making priceless memories! This Holi, something a little different. Happy holi ... have fun, be safe!!! Hope you enjoy this little holi surprise (sic)."