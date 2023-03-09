WATCH: THIS village in Rajasthan celebrates Holi with guns, cannons, and firecrackers

e-Paper Get App
The traditional way of celebrating Holi is called "Jamra Beej."

Thursday, March 09, 2023
Rajasthan: Holi was celebrated with great grandeur across India. A village in Udaipur, Rajasthan has caught the attention of the internet for their not-so-conventional way of observing the occasion. While most celebrate Holi as the festival of colours, Menar village believes it to be a "festival of bravery and courage."

The village in Rajasthan geared up this Holi, like every year, to keep up their traditional way of celebrating the festival with "Jamra Beej" also known as "Barud Holi." It involves people firing guns in the air, and also using cannons and firecrackers to mark the occasion.

"It is a festival of bravery and courage and is being celebrated for the last 600 years. We celebrate this festival to celebrate the victory over the Mughals," a local was quoted as saying in a tweet by ANI.

WATCH:

The one of its kind tradition comes as a closure to the Holi celebrations. Reportedly, the celebrations are carried out as a tribute to the Menaria Brahmin community living there for having defeated the Mughal army centuries ago. The weapon display during Holi also follows the unique Gair dance that begins at 10 in night and lasts until early sunrise of the next day.

