Bhopal: Gulal, dance and dhol add to Holi celebrations

Bhopal: Gulal, dance and dhol add to Holi celebrations

The Hindu Utsav Samiti took out a procession in the old city. In many places including Kolar, Bairagarh, Raisen Road, Hoshangabad Road, Bawadiakalan, people came out in the form of procession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Youths enjoy Holi at city’s Peer Gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens celebrated Holi with much zeal and fervour in state capital on Wednesday.

Officers and MLAs gathered at CM residence to play colours with Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrated Holi. People of all sections of society visited CM house and greeted CM on Holi.

CM plays colours on the occasion

CM plays colours on the occasion |

Youngsters danced on iconic Holi songs, dhol beats and played colours at Peer Gate.

Processions were taken out at various places in Bhopal, in which colourful cannons and tableaux were included. 

It started from Dayanand Chowk and passed through Jumerati Gate, Chhote Bhaiya Corner, Ghoda Nakkas, Mangalwara, Jain Mandir Road, Chintaman Chauraha Road, Peepal Chowk, Lakherapura, Bhavani Chowk, Somwara, Sindhi Market, Janakpuri, Madhia via Jumerati.

Holi celebration at Peer Gate

Holi celebration at Peer Gate |

article-image

