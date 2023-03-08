Bhopal: Gulal, dance and dhol add to Holi celebrations

Youths enjoy Holi at city’s Peer Gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens celebrated Holi with much zeal and fervour in state capital on Wednesday.

Officers and MLAs gathered at CM residence to play colours with Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrated Holi. People of all sections of society visited CM house and greeted CM on Holi.

CM plays colours on the occasion |

Youngsters danced on iconic Holi songs, dhol beats and played colours at Peer Gate.

The Hindu Utsav Samiti took out a procession in the old city. In many places including Kolar, Bairagarh, Raisen Road, Hoshangabad Road, Bawadiakalan, people came out in the form of procession.

Processions were taken out at various places in Bhopal, in which colourful cannons and tableaux were included.

It started from Dayanand Chowk and passed through Jumerati Gate, Chhote Bhaiya Corner, Ghoda Nakkas, Mangalwara, Jain Mandir Road, Chintaman Chauraha Road, Peepal Chowk, Lakherapura, Bhavani Chowk, Somwara, Sindhi Market, Janakpuri, Madhia via Jumerati.

Holi celebration at Peer Gate |

