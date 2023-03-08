Bhopal: Spirit of sports is Gender Neutral it is society that creates the differences

Prachi Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hands that pick-up guns as shooters do not know whether the shooting fingers are masculine or feminine. Similar is the case with boxing gloves. Then why is the gender gap in sports a big hue and cry for society? Every girl aiming for a career in sports has a different saga to depict, and it all depends on the elements of society lurking around her, not her sport discipline.

Paralympian Prachi Yadav said, "When I started doing water sports, people started questioning my decisions due to my disability. I never faced any discrimination in sports. The same people who tried to stop started calling me to congratulate me when I won medals for my country. Sports never discriminate; society does."

Chinki Yadav |

If you can't find any woman to look up to, be one

Ace Shooter Chinki Yadav said, "I am the first girl from my family to come out and pursue any career. I chose shooting, a sport that is dominated by men. It wasn't easy, but I didn't give up because I knew what I wanted to do. My pistol never asked me if I was a man or woman, so why should anyone else? I'll keep winning medals for my country; that's my way of smashing the toxic patriarchy."

Manju Bamboriya |

The colour of your medal gives you recognition, not gender

International boxer Manju Bamboriya said, "I never felt discriminated against on the basis of my gender because my punch spoke louder than me. Female boxers such as Mary Kom paved the way for women's boxing to be recognised. Earlier, things were different, but now no one can say that girls can't box. It is the colour of your medal that gives you recognition, not your gender."

Rubina Francis |

I never felt any less than a man

Paralympian shooter Rubina Francis said, "Every woman's sports journey is different. For me, it was easy. I never felt discriminated against, neither in my home nor on the shooting range. I am always surrounded by men and women who not only appreciate me but also let me be as I am. They uplift me."

Soniya Thakur |

People used to get shocked that a girl could do sports

Archer Soniya Thakur said, "My bow and arrow never discriminate when I set the target, whether I am a male or female. But earlier, when I used to tell people what I do, they used to get really shocked.