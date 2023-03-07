Holi 2023: Check out Delhi Police's quirky Holi wish and Zomato's epic reply to it

Holi is finally here! In India, people celebrate the festival of colours by playing colours with their loved ones, attending parties, eating, and drinking 'bhaang'. In order to have a safe and happy holi, one should be careful not to drink and drive.

In the same lines, Delhi Police posted a quirky post on Twitter to wish people for Holi on Tuesday, March 7.

The quirky wish has gone viral on social media.

The Delhi Police's official handle tweeted, "If anyone meets Shubham...tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang."

If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

The quirky wish was loved by netizens and alot of people commented under the post.

But it was food delivery app Zomato's comment under the post that stole the attention.

Zomato's official handle posted, " someone please tell shubham from gurgaon that we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times."

Netizens were surprised by the tweet, and alot of users commented under the post,

One user wrote, "Hey shubham I hope you understand now."

While another user wrote, "Delhi police got no chills."

"Cutting across jurisdiction," wrote a third user.