WATCH: Korean girls harassed by Hindu supremacist students in UP; accused of religious conversion

Mirzapur: Two Korean girls from Delhi who travelled to Uttar Pradesh to meet a friend at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut were confronted by a group of Hindu supremacist students who accused them of religious conversion.

As per media reports, the two Korean girls are studying in Delhi and were harassed by a group of right wing students who claimed that they were Christian missionaries and had come to convert them.

They also surrounded the two girls and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans .

After news of the incident spread, the Meerut Police intervened and rescued the girls.

In a Twitter post, the Meerut Police refuted allegations of religious conversion levelled by the right wing students.

