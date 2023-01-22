e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Korean girls harassed by Hindu supremacist students in UP; accused of religious conversion

The students surrounded the two girls and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab
Mirzapur: Two Korean girls from Delhi who travelled to Uttar Pradesh to meet a friend at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut were confronted by a group of Hindu supremacist students who accused them of religious conversion.

As per media reports, the two Korean girls are studying in Delhi and were harassed by a group of right wing students who claimed that they were Christian missionaries and had come to convert them.

They also surrounded the two girls and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans .

After news of the incident spread, the Meerut Police intervened and rescued the girls.

In a Twitter post, the Meerut Police refuted allegations of religious conversion levelled by the right wing students.

article-image

