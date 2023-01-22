Bihar Shocker: Man drags 70-year-old on cars bonnet for 8 km crushes him to death | Representative Image

Another terrible hit-and-drag incident, this one from Bihar, included a car that struck an old man, dragged him for eight kilometers when he was stuck on the car's bonnet, then suddenly slammed the brakes, causing the victim to fall to the ground and be crushed to death as it sped away.

From National Highway 27 in Bihar's East Champaran district, the incident was reported. Shankar Chaudhur, 70, a native of Bangra village in the Kotwa police station area of the district, has been confirmed as the victim.

Shankar Chaudhur, a cyclist, was reportedly struck by a fast car coming from Gopalganj town as he crossed NH 27 at Bangra Chowk. After the incident, Chaudhur was flung onto the car's bonnet where he grabbed hold of the wiper and held on. He apparently kept yelling and begging the automobile to stop. According to onlookers, they shouted for the driver to stop and even chased after him, but he continued to drive at a high pace. Near Kotwa's Kadam Chowk, he abruptly applied the breaks after noticing people were following him. Shankar Chaudhur stumbled in front of the automobile, and as the driver fled, he was crushed. The victim passed away instantly.

Anuj Kumar, the head of the Kotwa police station, said that after learning of the event, all of the police stations along NH 27 were informed. The car was impounded by Piprakothi police, but the driver and all of the passengers escaped. Finding the owner is underway.

Recently, a number of these incidents have been recorded from various parts of the nation, particularly in the wake of the horrifying death of a 20-year-old woman early on New Year's Day in Delhi.

