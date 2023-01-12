Delhi crime: Female Uber driver attacked with beer near Kashmere Gate; says 'pressed panic button to no avail'

Delhi crime: Female Uber driver attacked with beer bottle in an attempted robbery near Kashmere Gate |

Near the interstate bus terminal in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Monday night, two men threw stones at a woman driving an Uber cab and made an attempt to rob her, leaving her with severe injuries.

The victim has been named as Priyanka, a citizen of Delhi's Samaypur Badli. The victim, Priyanka Devi, told Quint that she tried to press the panic button that has been installed for the safety of the driver but no help was provided to her.

“I pressed the panic button installed in the car and even called Uber but none of it was helpful,” alleged the 30-year-old Devi.

Priyanka told India Today that the two men even tried to flee with her car. "I told them the car does not belong to me. When I started shouting loudly, one of them attacked me with a beer bottle. I sustained injuries on my neck and chest," said the Uber driver