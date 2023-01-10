e-Paper Get App
Delhi Crime: Brave cop dies after chain snatcher repeatedly stabs him in full public view; shocking video surfaces

Delhi Police has saluted Shambhu Dayal, who laid down his life in the line of duty, for his bravery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
In India's capital, Delhi, a horrific incident has come to light in which a miscreant attacked an on-duty police officer with a knife, and people watched as spectators. The officer was posted on duty at the Mayapuri police station. The 57-year-old brave policeman kept facing the attacks of the chain snatcher, kept fighting with him, and did not give up. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. As per reports, the incident happened on January 4.

The brave policeman passed away due to injuries on Sunday

Delhi Police's brave ASI Shambhu Dayal passed away on Sunday morning. Delhi Police has saluted Shambhu Dayal, who laid down his life in the line of duty, for his bravery. He was given a final farewell with respect on Sunday. Senior officers of Delhi Police attended the last rites of Shambhu Dayal.

Delhi Police statement

"Today he was martyred while undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital. We are proud of the courage and devotion to duty of our brave officer. Heartfelt tribute to him," the Delhi police said.

Shambhu Dayal hailed from Sikar in Rajasthan

Delhi Police's 57-year-old ASI Shambhu Dayal was originally from Sikar in Rajasthan. There is mourning among the family members after his martyrdom. On the other hand, referring to the incident, the family members have made serious allegations against the people present during the attack.

