Delhi Crime_ Brave cop dies after chain snatcher repeatedly stabs him in full public view; shocking video surfaces

In India's capital, Delhi, a horrific incident has come to light in which a miscreant attacked an on-duty police officer with a knife, and people watched as spectators. The officer was posted on duty at the Mayapuri police station. The 57-year-old brave policeman kept facing the attacks of the chain snatcher, kept fighting with him, and did not give up. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. As per reports, the incident happened on January 4.

दिल्ली में 4 जनवरी को एक चैन स्नेचर ने दिल्ली पुलिस के ASI शंभूदयाल की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। भीड़ तमाशा देखती रही, लेकिन बहादुर जवान ने आखिरी सांस तक आरोपी को छोड़ा नहीं। ये हाल है दिल्ली का। @LtGovDelhi

व्यस्त है की कैसे किसी तरह भाजपा की सरकार MCD में बनवा दे। pic.twitter.com/xOZHhF8Mue — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) January 10, 2023

The brave policeman passed away due to injuries on Sunday

Delhi Police's brave ASI Shambhu Dayal passed away on Sunday morning. Delhi Police has saluted Shambhu Dayal, who laid down his life in the line of duty, for his bravery. He was given a final farewell with respect on Sunday. Senior officers of Delhi Police attended the last rites of Shambhu Dayal.

Delhi Police statement

"Today he was martyred while undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital. We are proud of the courage and devotion to duty of our brave officer. Heartfelt tribute to him," the Delhi police said.

बीती 4 जनवरी को मायापुरी थाने में तैनात ASI शंभु दयाल एक स्नैचर को पकड़ने के दौरान चाकू से हमला किये जाने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। BLK हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के दौरान आज वे शहीद हो गए। हमें अपने इस बहादुर अधिकारी के साहस और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर गर्व है। उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/uyaEj80vPn — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 8, 2023

Shambhu Dayal hailed from Sikar in Rajasthan

Delhi Police's 57-year-old ASI Shambhu Dayal was originally from Sikar in Rajasthan. There is mourning among the family members after his martyrdom. On the other hand, referring to the incident, the family members have made serious allegations against the people present during the attack.