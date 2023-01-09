Delhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire

Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay

A 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband & in-laws in Delhi's Bawana. They allegedly poured petrol on the victim to set her on fire.

The Woman suffered serious burn injuries after this shocking act. She is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), while tweeting about this heinous crime, said the commission has issued notice to Delhi police and is providing all the help to victim.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing story)