e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire

Delhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire

The Woman suffered serious burn injuries after this shocking act. She is undergoing treatment at hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay
Follow us on

A 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband & in-laws in Delhi's Bawana. They allegedly poured petrol on the victim to set her on fire.

The Woman suffered serious burn injuries after this shocking act. She is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), while tweeting about this heinous crime, said the commission has issued notice to Delhi police and is providing all the help to victim.

(This is a developing story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire

Delhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire

WATCH: At least one dead as water pipe blasts in Delhi's Sadar Bazar causing building collapse

WATCH: At least one dead as water pipe blasts in Delhi's Sadar Bazar causing building collapse

Delhi Accident: 'Nidhi told me a fatal accident has happened', claims eyewitness's mother Sudesh

Delhi Accident: 'Nidhi told me a fatal accident has happened', claims eyewitness's mother Sudesh

Who is the man booked for urinating on co-passenger on Delhi-bound Air India flight? Details here

Who is the man booked for urinating on co-passenger on Delhi-bound Air India flight? Details here

Man in tears after getting caught on camera flashing his private part at female passenger in Delhi...

Man in tears after getting caught on camera flashing his private part at female passenger in Delhi...