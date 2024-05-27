VIDEO: Body Temperature Of Patient Who Suffered Heat Stroke Goes Higher Than That Of Malaria & Other Diseases, Shockingly Measures 109.5°F

Body Temperature Of Patient Who Suffered Heat Stroke Measures 109.5°F |

India is witnessing a heatwave which has raised the temperatures across regions of the country. This has made people try hard to beat the heat, and suffering a deterioration in health on failing to do so. The weather agencies alerted people to take extra care to stay hydrated this summer, however, the scorching heat preyed on a few people. This year, India reportedly recorded more than 16,000 heat stroke cases since March. Recently, a doctor from Delhi shared about such a case and noted the shocking body temperature of one of the patients who suffered a heat stroke this summer. It was as high as 109.5°F.

Notably, the normal body temperature lies around 97.5°F and a common cold or fever can slightly increase it to a range between 100.4°F to 103°F .

When a person is unwell, the body heat increases as a means to combat the ailment. In cases of concerning diseases, like malaria, the body temperature raises to 104°F or 105°F, which is described as high fever. It is very rare to see any patient having a body temperature warmer than this.

The recent case of the heat stroke pointed out by the Delhi-based doctor named Monika Langeh recorded a severe temperature of 109.5°F, which is much more than the body observes during most ailments like malaria, dengue, and others. The unidentified patient was checked for their body temperature using a digital thermometer and it displayed the shocking number.

Deadly Heat wave in Delhi is killing weaker section of society.



I received three patients in my emergency.

Out of them two were brought dead and one is shifted to ICU for further management.



One was a gaurd and died of heat stroke.



Second was labourer ,was working in sunlight… — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 26, 2024

3 patients suffer heat stroke, 2 dead

Dr Monika took to social media suggesting a deadly heat wave in Delhi and having received three patients at her medical unit. "Out of them two were brought dead...One was a guard and died of heat stroke. Second was labourer," read her X post.

"Deadly Heat wave in Delhi is killing weaker section of society," she remarked. She mentioned that the patient who managed to survive the extreme heat was soon shifted to ICU for medical care. He was identified to be a house help. The body temperature of this patient was recorded in a video, which displayed to be 109.5°F. Meanwhile, the doctor noted that the body temperatures of the patients brought dead indicated to be "High."

For brought dead patient, temperature shown by thermometer was High. pic.twitter.com/twVPzhE8lB — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 26, 2024

Stay hydrated

The doctor also shared measures to beat the heat and protect oneself from heat stroke and severe health problems that may result due to the sunny weather. In her advice, she asked people to keep themselves hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids like coconut water, ORS, etc. Alongside, she also urged people to be considerate with house helps, guard, and others who may have to work under the sun.