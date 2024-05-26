Video: Man Jumps Off Moving DTC Bus In Delhi's Kapashera After Snatching Woman's Phone; Arrested

Screengrab from video uploaded by Delhi-based journalist Lavely Bakshi on X |

Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing scenes of a robbery on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus. According to reports, the terrifying incident took place on the bus route no. 801 in the Kapashera area which is located in the South West district of Delhi NCT. As per the CCTV footage, the incident happened on May 16, 2024, whose visuals have now been avaiable.

CCTV Footage Shows Robbery On Bus

In the CCTV footage uploaded on X by Delhi-based journalist Lavely Bakshi, the visuals show scenes from inside of a moving DTC bus. As the video goes forward, the bus is seen taking a halt at a bus stop. Few women and a man seen wearing a t-shirt board the bus from a stop.

Within moments, the young man is seen snatching the phone of a woman seated on a seat near the 801 bus door. He immediately jumps from the moving bus before anybody could react to what happened there and the doors getting shut. The shocked woman who faced the phone theft immediately gets up from her seat and jumps off the bus in an attempt to grab the thief.

Bakshi informed the thief was caught by a team of DCP Delhi South-West. However, the brazeness with which the robber snatched the phone shows the situation of womens' safety in the city. Incidents like these in full public view in the national capital have again instilled a sense of fear among people, especially girls and women, who travel in public transport for work and studies.

Kapashera is a locality in Delhi which borders Gurugram and is well connected to major business spaces and ITES, including Udyog Vihar, Cyber City and Aerocity.