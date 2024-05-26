'Please Use Dustbins': Viral Video Records IRCTC Housekeeping Staff Sweeping Under Berths To Take Out Huge Trash

Train trash video |

A video from an Indian railway coach has surfaced online which films an on board housekeeping staff sweeping huge amount of trash from the place under the berths of passengers. It was noticed that train travellers had recklessly emptied their garbage just next to their seats, instead of dropping it at the dustbins, which the staff was seen collecting effortfully.

Watch video

It's a shame that India will take minimum 35 years more to get a basic civic sense. 😪 pic.twitter.com/Ax84uCRICA — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 25, 2024

The housekeeping staff was seen collecting sweeping under the berths and drawing trash thrown there to dispose them correctly. He cleaned the seating area which was kept filthy by passengers. From consumed chips packets to empty plastic water bottles, there were many items collected in the trash. It also included used paper plates and some handouts.

The clip run for lesser than a minute but reflected the unclean environment in which people travelled in the public transport, dirtying their own space without any regret or fear.

Netizens React

As the video circulated on social media, it alerted netizens to keep the coaches clean and free from litter -- which is something every responsible passenger would do assist the railways with. The video reached more than a million people on X, who responded to it and urged travellers to proper ways to dispose garbage. "Please use dustbin," said one, while another added, "First show me where the dustbins which aren't overflowing are. Let's talk later."

Meanwhile, others reflected on the video and condemned the behaviour of the travellers while looking forward to a change for the better.