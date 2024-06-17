Video Of Man Riding Unicycle In Hyderabad Goes Viral; Netizens Term It 'Unsafe' On Indian Roads

What if you are driving back from office during night on a busy road to spot a person riding a less common vehicle? We aren't talking about someone driving a fancy car on your route. It's about someone balancing a cycle bearing just one wheel on the roads of Hyderabad, India. A video of a man riding a unicycle has surfaced on Instagram and it is going viral.

Take a look at the video below

Uncommon unicycle spotted on Hyderabad road

The video opens into a road in Hyderabad which is moderately busy and sees decent vehicular movement. Some cars and bikes were travelling on the roadway alongside a unicycle. As it is uncommon to sight a one-wheeled cycle, people caught the incident on camera and posted it on social media.

While bicycle seems to easier, it isn't a cakewalk to tour on a cycle that carries only one wheel to it. It makes it a challenge of the person riding it to maintain good balance and ace it like a pro rider. And the man who spotted in Hyderabad was doing it well.

Read Also Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

Man balances on one wheel

The unicycle rider was seen keeping himself stable through the ride. He took slight tilts and turns, but was doing fine with his riding skills. Instead of indicators which are attached behind fuel-run vehicles, this one demanded the man himself to signal directions. The video showed him carefully riding on a lane, followed by showing the right hand sign to indicate a turn.

Internet impressed, but worry about risk factor on Indian roads

People were impressed with the reel which showed something rare to have surfaced on their streets. Interested netizens commented asking where they could purchase a unicycle.

Posted online earlier this June, the video has already received more than four lakh likes on Instagram.

While a few considered this to be risky on local roads which might comprise of potholes and speed breakers, and said, "It is unsafe on Indian roads," others said "Woahhhh" as they cheered the unicycle rider for his perfect ride amid traffic. "Need to appreciate him in heavy traffic he did not give up,' wrote netizens in reply to the viral video.