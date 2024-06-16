 Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

The bike stunt reel which has surfaced from the roads of Pune also shows her throwing some dance moves on camera. She is seen recreating some dance steps on the moving bike. During her adventurous performance, she also poses with a rose.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

A video of a girl performing a risky bike stunt on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra has surfaced on social media. It shows the girl creating a reel from her hands-free bike ride. The female biker was reportedly identified as Madhavi Kumbhar, an influencer who updates 1.6 million followers with her biking videos. The footage runs less than a minute and shows the girl sitting on the bike in an unconventional way.

Madhavi is seen facing the sides instead of turning towards the road ahead. Yes, she is seen being seated on the bike sideways, closely how a pillion rider might sit during the travel. The video of her bike stunt is now viral.

Read Also
Trichy Man Performs Bike Stunt By Riding Vehicle On Kollidam River Bridge's Divider For 800 Metres,...
article-image

The bike stunt reel which has surfaced from the roads of Pune also shows her throwing some dance moves on camera. She is seen recreating some dance steps on the moving bike. During her adventurous performance, she also poses with a rose.

As of June 16, there were no reports of traffic police looking into the matter.

More posts from the influencer

Read Also
Rajasthan: Couple Issues Sorry Statement To Police After Video Of Them Kissing, Performing Obscene...
article-image

Notably, this is not the only bike ride video posted by Madhavi. Her Instagram page is full of such videos and posts, including one photo post with and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

'Mujhe Upar Keejiye': Frightened Girl Asks Zipline Staff To Pull Her Back & Abort Adventure;...

'Mujhe Upar Keejiye': Frightened Girl Asks Zipline Staff To Pull Her Back & Abort Adventure;...

Video: Robot Waitress Serves Food At Japanese Restaurant In US

Video: Robot Waitress Serves Food At Japanese Restaurant In US

Woman Walks On Streets Of Australia In Beautiful Lehenga, Leaves Locals In Awe; Video Goes Viral

Woman Walks On Streets Of Australia In Beautiful Lehenga, Leaves Locals In Awe; Video Goes Viral

Bakri Eid In Mira Road: Ruckus In JP North Celeste Society Over Lambs Allegedly Brought For...

Bakri Eid In Mira Road: Ruckus In JP North Celeste Society Over Lambs Allegedly Brought For...