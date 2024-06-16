Pune Girl Indulges In Hands Free Riding, Performs Risky Bike Stunt In Viral Video

A video of a girl performing a risky bike stunt on the roads of Pune, Maharashtra has surfaced on social media. It shows the girl creating a reel from her hands-free bike ride. The female biker was reportedly identified as Madhavi Kumbhar, an influencer who updates 1.6 million followers with her biking videos. The footage runs less than a minute and shows the girl sitting on the bike in an unconventional way.

Madhavi is seen facing the sides instead of turning towards the road ahead. Yes, she is seen being seated on the bike sideways, closely how a pillion rider might sit during the travel. The video of her bike stunt is now viral.

Viral Video from #Pune, the rise in bike stunts for social media fame is alarming. Risking lives for likes isn't worth it. 🚫 Recently, a girl was seen doing a stunt in #Hadapsar.

If unchecked, these dangerous acts could lead to fatal accidents. Authorities must take swift action… pic.twitter.com/HnVVKVZLFa — Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) June 16, 2024

The bike stunt reel which has surfaced from the roads of Pune also shows her throwing some dance moves on camera. She is seen recreating some dance steps on the moving bike. During her adventurous performance, she also poses with a rose.

As of June 16, there were no reports of traffic police looking into the matter.

More posts from the influencer

Notably, this is not the only bike ride video posted by Madhavi. Her Instagram page is full of such videos and posts, including one photo post with and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.