Rajasthan: Couple Issues Sorry Statement To Police After Video Of Them Kissing, Performing Obscene Bike Stunt Goes Viral From Roads Of Kota

Rajasthan: Two lovers who were involved in Public display of affection (PDA) during their bike ride on the streets of Kota, Rajasthan were caught by the police after their video of the obscene act, showing them hugging and kissing each other on the moving bike, went viral. They were made to regret their actions and issue a sorry statement to the police, alongside appealing people to refrain from doing such acts which are risky and prohibited.

Couple apologises after video of PDA goes viral

They appeal to people to refrain from such risky stunts

"The act we exhibited on the motorcycle was a potential risk to our lives and others on the roadway. We will not do such a mistake in future," said the man. In the regret and sorry video which was recorded at the police station, the biker further said, "People, don't do much acts as it draws legal consequences."

Later, the woman was heard speaking in the video and accepting the bike stunt they committed. "We apologise to the administration as well as common people for the mistake we did." In their video statement, they promised the authorities that they have learned a lesson and would not repeat such acts.

More about the incident (Video)

An obscene video in which a couple was seen kissing and performing dangerous stunt on moving bike in Rajasthan's Kota recently surfaced on the internet.

In the video, it was that the girl was sitting on the petrol tank of the bike and kissing the boy while he was riding the two-wheeler. They were filmed recklessly violating the traffic rules and also risking their lives by getting involved in dangerous road stunt.

Video surfaces from National Highway

The shameful incident reportedly occurred on the National Highway 52 (NH-52) in Rajasthan's Kota, where students come on a large scale from all over the country to pursue higher studies, mainly for the preparation of NEET exams. It is being claimed that the couple who was caught on camera performing the shameful act are also students and are living in a hostel.

The video of the incident is still going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the boy is riding the bike dangerously with the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the bike and it can also be seen that heavy vehicles are passing from beside at high speed on the highway. In the obscene video, it can be seen that the girl is sitting on the petrol tank and clinging to her boyfriend and passionately kissing him.

Dangerous stunt

It can also be seen in the video that the boy is riding the bike without wearing a helmet and his vision is also blocked as the girl is kissing him while he is riding the bike at high speed. The couple was not alone on the bike, they were accompanied by a group of bikers. The other bikers were filming the couple while they performed the insane stunt on the speeding bike.

Blatant violation of traffic norms

The other riders who were riding along with the couple were also blatantly indulged in violating the traffic laws as they were riding triple seat on three bikes without helmet and filming the couple. They were also caught on camera indulged in breaking the law blatantly. Incidents of couples performing such stunts have come to light from various parts of the country in the recent past.

Police action follows

The police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. They identified and tracked down the couple and detained them after their video of kissing on speeding bike went viral on social media. The police took cognizance of the video and registered a case in connection with the matter. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Wasim and is currently in police custody.