 Shocking Video! Rajasthani Woman Allegedly Feeds 'Poison' To Sister-In-Law's Baby; 2 Kids In Family Died In Similar Circumstances
It showed a woman entering a bedroom and feeding the asleep kid with something. She injects some drops into the toddler's mouth, which is claimed to be poison.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Rajasthani Woman Feeds 'Poison' To Baby | X Video

Rajasthan: A shocking video from the Barmer district of Rajasthan was posted online by the NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on May 23. It showed a woman entering a bedroom and feeding the asleep kid with something. She injects some drops into the toddler's mouth, which is claimed to be poison. The chilling footage captures the incident where the woman feeds 'poison' to the kid and quickly exits the room.

Woman enters room, feeds kid with 'poison' drops; video below

Child survives

The X post pointed out that the family had earlier recorded two deaths in similar circumstances, i.e. due to poisoning. However, fortunately, this child managed to survive despite being fed with something using a medicine dropper. The victim child was admitted in the ICU for three days following the incident seen in the now-viral clip.

More details

The social media post suggested that the woman was the wife of the elderly brother who allegedly gave poison to the child of younger brother and sister-in-law.

It is believed that the sister-in-law who witnessed the deaths of two of her kids in the past, due to a similar situation, took caution to monitor the suspect and her movements. She reportedly suspected the elder brother's wife (Jethani) to be involved in putting her young ones to death. Notably, this time, she was more vigilant to track the actions of the woman on camera and nab her red-handed.

