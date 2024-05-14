Mumbai: Doctor Accuses In-Laws Of Forcibly Taking Her Child; Case Registered

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Moneylenders Booked For Extortion, Abetment To Suicide In Mandsaur | Representational Image

A 39-year-old doctor has lodged a complaint against her mother-in-law, former NCP (SP) MLA Vidya Chavan , 65, and her brother-in-law, Anand Chavan, 39, alleging that they forcibly took away her nine-year-old daughter and physically assaulted her. The doctor has also alleged that the brother-in-law threatened her 66-year-old father. The doctor’s cross-FIR came a day after her husband, Abhishek Chavan, 40, filed a case against her.

As per the woman’s FIR, she got married in 2010 and separated from her husband nine years later. The family court issued an order granting custody of the daughter to mother in February 2003 but her husband allegedly took forcible custody against the court order. However, as per the man, the child’s custody was with him from February 9 this year to May 9.

On May 9, the family court ordered him to return the child to the mother. Initially, as per the woman, her husband allegedly didn’t comply with the court order but later left the child at the court. However, Vidya Chavan and her other son came to the court and allegedly forcibly took the child for almost an hour and then left. As per her complaint, the woman was physically assaulted and threatened.

As per the husband’s account, the child was asked to return to the mother but she resisted, following which she was slapped on the legs stomach by the mother. He has said that the child was taken to Sion Hospital by him as she was facing problems in talking and walking, after which he filed a case against his estranged wife.

While the husband filed a case of under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act on May 10 at BKC police station, the woman filed an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on May 11.