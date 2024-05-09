Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Boy Preparing For NEET In Kota Goes To Meet Insta Friend, Killed By Her Family In Nagaur

Representational Image | | X

Jaipur: A NEET aspirant studying in Kota has been allegedly beaten to death by parents of his social media friend. A case of murder has been registered against the girl's father, uncle, and others. The incident took place in a village near Merta City of ​​Nagaur, Rajasthan. The victim Santosh was a resident of Madhuban, Bihar.

Merta DSP Pintu Kumar said that incident happened on Wednesday when a 17-year-old boy, who was preparing for NEET from an institute in Kota, befriended a 16-year-old girl on Instagram. The boy had come to a village in Medta City to meet the girl.

'After reaching the village, the girl's family met the boy and beat him badly. The seriously injured boy was declared an accident case and admitted to Merta health center at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening where the doctors declared him dead. There were injury marks all over the body. The police informed the father of the deceased, who registered a case of murder against the girl's father, uncle, and other family members. Investigation is being done in the case,' said the DSP to the media.

The father of the deceased Umesh Kumar is station superintendent at Taran Taaran railway station in Punjab. The friend of the boy who came with his father said that the boy was in a friendship with the girl on Instagram for about two and a half years and had come to Merta to meet the girl. He Left from Kota late at night on May 6th and reached Merta the next day.

'I Had called to him on May 8th in the afternoon, but someone else was picking up the phone and did not allow me to talk even after repeated requests. After some time, the mobile was switched off and then in the evening his father called me and informed about the incident.