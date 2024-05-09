 Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Boy Preparing For NEET In Kota Goes To Meet Insta Friend, Killed By Her Family In Nagaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 16-Year-Old Boy Preparing For NEET In Kota Goes To Meet Insta Friend, Killed By Her Family In Nagaur

Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Boy Preparing For NEET In Kota Goes To Meet Insta Friend, Killed By Her Family In Nagaur

Merta DSP Pintu Kumar said that incident happened on Wednesday when a 17-year-old boy, who was preparing for NEET from an institute in Kota, befriended a 16-year-old girl on Instagram. The boy had come to a village in Medta City to meet the girl.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | | X

Jaipur: A NEET aspirant studying in Kota has been allegedly beaten to death by parents of his social media friend. A case of murder has been registered against the girl's father, uncle, and others. The incident took place in a village near Merta City of ​​Nagaur, Rajasthan. The victim Santosh was a resident of Madhuban, Bihar.

Merta DSP Pintu Kumar said that incident happened on Wednesday when a 17-year-old boy, who was preparing for NEET from an institute in Kota, befriended a 16-year-old girl on Instagram. The boy had come to a village in Medta City to meet the girl.

'After reaching the village, the girl's family met the boy and beat him badly. The seriously injured boy was declared an accident case and admitted to Merta health center at around 5 pm on Wednesday evening where the doctors declared him dead. There were injury marks all over the body. The police informed the father of the deceased, who registered a case of murder against the girl's father, uncle, and other family members. Investigation is being done in the case,' said the DSP to the media.

The father of the deceased Umesh Kumar is station superintendent at Taran Taaran railway station in Punjab. The friend of the boy who came with his father said that the boy was in a friendship with the girl on Instagram for about two and a half years and had come to Merta to meet the girl. He Left from Kota late at night on May 6th and reached Merta the next day.

Read Also
UP Shocker: NEET Aspirant Brutally Attacked, Stripped Naked, Brick Tied To His Private Parts; Video...
article-image

'I Had called to him on May 8th in the afternoon, but someone else was picking up the phone and did not allow me to talk even after repeated requests. After some time, the mobile was switched off and then in the evening his father called me and informed about the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Polling At 4 Booths In Betul Seat Today

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Polling At 4 Booths In Betul Seat Today

CM,BJP Leaders Condole Demise Of Govind Maloo

CM,BJP Leaders Condole Demise Of Govind Maloo

BJP Leader Shoots Video As Minor Son Casts Vote On His Behalf, Booked

BJP Leader Shoots Video As Minor Son Casts Vote On His Behalf, Booked

'Rahul Baba Ki Nani...': Amit Shah's Personal Attack On Gandhi Family Over CAA A New Low For Lok...

'Rahul Baba Ki Nani...': Amit Shah's Personal Attack On Gandhi Family Over CAA A New Low For Lok...

MP Man Carries Daughter’s Lifeless Body On Motorycle For 35 Km

MP Man Carries Daughter’s Lifeless Body On Motorycle For 35 Km