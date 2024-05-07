UP Shocker: NEET Aspirant Brutally Attacked, Stripped Naked, Brick Tied To His Private Parts; Video Making Rounds

UP Shocker: NEET Aspirant Brutally Attacked, Stripped Naked, Brick Tied To His Private Parts; Video Goes Viral | X

Kanpur: A horrific incident has come to light from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh wherein a NEET aspirant was mercilessly thrashed by a group of men. After refusing to pay Rs 20,000 for a defeat in an online betting game, a NEET student in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally attacked, had his face burned, and had a brick tied to his privates. According to the Times of India, six persons have been taken into custody by the police in relation to the incident.

Video posted on X



On social media, a video of the event has surfaced. The suspects are seen abusing the victim in the footage. The victim was seen pleading with folded hands while the accused kicked and thrashed him mercilessly.

A student Keshav Tiwari (name changed) who was preparing for the NEET exam was kidnapped by 4-5 students who beat him, burnt him with flames and later hanged a brick on his private part. This torture is not given in Afghanistan but in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused have made… pic.twitter.com/KgI027qkdz — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) May 6, 2024

He was the target of the accused's demand for Rs 50,000 plus interest. He objected, because of which the accused severely thrashed him. After that, he was stripped and had a brick hung from his private area.

Using an LPG can, the accused also attempted to burn him.

According to The Times Of India, the DCP stated that the accused students who were apprehended claimed that the viral video was from April 20. The victim-student is a resident of the Lavedi police station in the Etawah district, according to DCP (Central) RS Gautam. After finishing his intermediate test, he travelled to the city to be ready for the NEET at Kakadeo Coaching Mandi. The friends of the accused are also preparing for NEET, as per reports.