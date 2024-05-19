 Shocking VIDEO: Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru; Rider Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking VIDEO: Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru; Rider Arrested

Shocking VIDEO: Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru; Rider Arrested

The couple's dangerous act was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl is sitting on the petrol tank of the Bajaj Pulsar bike, and the youth is riding the bike at high speed on a flyover while violating traffic laws.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru | Twitter

Bengaluru: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a couple is risking their lives by performing a dangerous stunt on a speeding bike in Bengaluru. The couple's dangerous act was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl is sitting on the petrol tank of the Bajaj Pulsar bike, and the youth is riding the bike at high speed on a flyover while violating traffic laws.

The incident occurred on Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road, and it was filmed by a person following them in a car. The video is going viral on social media, and the police have taken action against the bike rider for dangerously riding the bike with his girlfriend. There are reports that the bike rider has been identified as Silambaresan, a resident of Shampura, and an attendant at a coffee shop.

Police Action Against The Biker

The Yelahanka Traffic Police have arrested the accused 21-year-old bike rider and fined him for dangerous bike riding on the busy airport road flyover. There are reports that the bike rider and the girl are going to get married soon, and the man wanted to impress the girl by making her sit on the fuel tank of the bike and performing the dangerous stunt.

Passionate Ride

However, a responsible citizen filmed the passionate ride, made the video viral on social media, and the police took strict action against the bike rider. The incident could have caused a fatal accident, and the rider or the girl could have sustained serious injuries if an accident had occurred.

Read Also
Romantic Stunt! Couple Caught Performing Dangerous Romance On Speeding KTM Bike In Jashpur; SP...
article-image

Another such incident came to light from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, where a couple was caught riding a bike with the girl sitting on the fuel tank. They were caught red-handed by the District SP, who recorded the dangerous act on his mobile phone camera and made the video viral on social media. He also took action against the accused and issued a fine for violating traffic rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking VIDEO: Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru; Rider Arrested

Shocking VIDEO: Couple Performs Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Bike In Bengaluru; Rider Arrested

Shocking! Bride's Ex-Lover Attacks Groom On Stage With Knife In Rajasthan's Bhilwara; Horrific VIDEO...

Shocking! Bride's Ex-Lover Attacks Groom On Stage With Knife In Rajasthan's Bhilwara; Horrific VIDEO...

VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters...

VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Forced To Leave Prayagraj Rally After Over-Excited Supporters...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Muzaffarpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Muzaffarpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...