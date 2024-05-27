Trichy Man Performs Bike Stunt By Riding Vehicle On Divider For 800 Metres, Video Goes Viral

Video: Trichy Man Performs Bike Stunt By Riding Vehicle On Divider For 800 Metres | X

Tamil Nadu: A man was seen skillfully yet riskily riding his bike on a divider located on the Kollidam river bridge in Trichy. To beat traffic on the roadway, he ditched the usual path and took his bike on the divider. Notably, the man who displayed the bike stunt didn't even wear a helmet, which further violated road safety norms. The incident was filmed by fellow commuters on the route who were stunned to see the man riding on the divider.

Watch video

India is not for beginners pic.twitter.com/rIEf2lE0h0 — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) May 27, 2024

Netizens demand police action

The video has went viral on social media and attracted reactions by people, who condemned the act and urged action. "Please arrest these clowns and seize their vehicles so they & others are deterred from repeating this again causing danger & nuisance on public roads," wrote an X user.

More details

The bridge is said to run 800-metre-long, which the man covered by taking on the divider to beat the traffic on the road.

According to media reports, the incident took place on May 23 when the region was observing a local festival and carrying out processions on the mentioned bridge, which was temporary restricted for public usage. The traffic notice surfaced in the view of the celebrations related to the birth anniversary of King Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar.

Despite the restrictions laid down on the route and possible diversions announced for commuters, it was noted that this man continued to take the bridge and involved himself in an adventurous bike ride.