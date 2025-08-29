 Delhi Rains: Youths Swim Through Waterlogged Highway In Patparganj; Netizens Slam Government, 'Is This Your Proper Management?'
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Patparganj, Delhi: As the capital of the country reels through heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions, a new video is making rounds on the Internet that shows a few youths mocking the situation of waterlogged streets in the area of Patparganj by swimming and diving in the knee-deep waters. Ever since the video went viral, netizens have been slamming the government for improper management.

Youths Swim Through Waterlogged Street

The now viral video is from NH24 of Patparganj in Delhi, where youths can be seen splashing water and swimming in it. A waterlogged street can be seen in the video, with youths jumping into the water from the rooftop of the bus stuck midway in the road. In another clip, they can be seen swimming through the knee-deep floodwater.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "See the condition of Patpadganj. In just a short while of rain, Delhi's roads and streets are turning into rivers. In just 6 months, the BJP's 4-engine government has submerged Delhi. Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji, is this your “Proper Management”?"

Another user wrote, "The streets of Patpadganj are flowing with streams of swimming pools... With the cooperation of MLA @ravinegi4bjp, the coaching for teaching swimming has begun!! Thank you, Rekha Gupta ji."

One user commented, "Look at the condition of Patparganj. With just a little rain, the streets and alleys of Delhi are turning into rivers. In just 6 months, the BJP's 4-engine government has drowned Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, is this your “Proper Management”

ALSO READ: Road Caves In Near National Law University In Delhi

A road near the National Law University in Dwarka, New Delhi, caved in on Sunday morning following heavy rainfall in the national capital, creating a massive crater that nearly swallowed a vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

