Delhi-NCR Rains Disrupt Flight Travel, Yellow Alert Issued; Airlines Issue Advisories On Possible Delays

Representational Image |

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to another spell of rain on Monday morning, with light showers continuing across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intermittent drizzle throughout the day, warning of possible disruptions to both air travel and road traffic.

VIDEO | Delhi: Fresh spell of rain lashes several parts of the National Capital.



Visuals from Kartavya Path.





Airlines Issue Advisories Warning Delays

According to the latest forecast, Delhi is set to experience light rainfall, while a yellow alert remains in place for Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram in Haryana. With wet weather conditions persisting, major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have issued advisories urging passengers to plan their travel in advance and check flight updates regularly.

Air India, in a post on social media platform X, cautioned passengers about likely delays. “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status… before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airline said, also sharing a link for real-time updates.





Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) August 25, 2025

IndiGo also released a detailed travel advisory for fliers. “Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport,” it said. The airline further assured passengers that its teams were working to minimise disruption and provide necessary support.

SpiceJet issued a similar message, stating, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 25, 2025

"Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Delhi, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts," wrote Akasa Air in a post on X.

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, and Delhi, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.



To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts," wrote Akasa Air in a post on X.

The IMD has cautioned that rainfall activity may continue in parts of Delhi-NCR over the next 24 hours, with chances of isolated heavy showers in some areas. Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain alert, allow extra time for travel and avoid waterlogged stretches wherever possible.