Woman Licks Her Wedding Invitation Envelopes, Says She Consumed Over 1,000 Calories By Doing So; Video Goes Viral

Are you someone who is worried about the calorie intake with respect to the food you consume? Calorie conscious people will be shocked to know that a bride-to-be accidentally consumed thousand calories while sealing her wedding invitations in envelopes. The woman, who is identified as Chloe Williams, took to TikTok to talk about the instance.

Bride-to-be accidentally consumes 1,000 calories licking wedding invitation envelopes.



She picked one envelope by another to lick them up and seal them with some glue, which added to her calorie intake. In her TikTok video that has reportedly crossed one million view on the social media platform, the 22-year-old Williams said, "I just found out that I consumed over 1,000 calories in one sitting by licking envelopes."

Bride-to-be fakes smile in video, left disgusted

In the video, William made a disgusting face and suggested that she digested excess calories while licking her wedding invitation envelopes. She was surely unhappy and feeling weird what she had done to her with the unwanted and tasteless consumption. However, she faked some smile and gave a false thumbs up pose when concluding the video.

It is understood that brides take extra care of themselves before dressing up and wanting to look perfect on their special day. So, they are usually seen being picky about their diet. Something similar reportedly took place with this bride who went viral on TikTok for her envelope-licking video.

1,000 calories, how?

Meanwhile, if you are still stuck on figuring out how she ended up eating 1,000 calories while preparing for her wedding, we have you covered. Williams mistook the caloric value of the glue on a postal stamp which various across regions.

According to reports, she got tricked by the glue on British stamp which is said to be much higher than a cal-cost of US envelope glue. The gum used on ready-stamped items contain about 5.9 to 14.5 calories depending on the type of the postage stamp, as per The Guardian.