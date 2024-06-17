Viral Video: ‘Ek Saal Barbaad’ UPSC Aspirant Denied Entry, Parents In Tears

Both father and daughter are trying to comfort the mother | X

An aspirant appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims exam was not allowed to enter the examination center in Gurugram because she arrived late. A heart-wrenching video of her parents in tears and anger is going viral on the internet.

In the viral footage, the aspirant’s mother is seen unconscious while her father cries out in anguish.

“Papa! paani piyo. Kyun aise kar rahe ho? Papa, hum agli baar de denge. Kuch aisi baat nahi hai (Papa, please have water and calm down. Why are you behaving like this? I will appear for the exam next year. It’s not a big deal),” the aspirant consoles, visibly shaken.

— Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) June 16, 2024

“Ek saal gaya baabu hamara (A year has been wasted),” the father says, to which she bravely responds, “Koi baat nahi! Naa umar nikali jaa rahi (It’s not a big deal. I am still young).”

As seen in the video, both father and daughter are trying to comfort the distraught mother who adamantly refuses to leave, insisting, “Naa jaungi (I won’t leave).”

Shared by an X user named Sakshi, the video has evoked widespread empathy on social media, garnering over 192,000 views. The video is captioned as, “Heartbreaking video. Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram.”

How users reacted:

Users expressed their sorrow, recalling their own experiences and offering support to the family.

One user recounted, "They allowed candidates till 9:25 AM and closed the gate afterward. It depends on the principal."

Reacting to it, another user wrote, “Even I attended exam yesterday, they allowed me in after 9 AM too. But some colleges, it depends on type of principal present. He allowed candidates till 9:25 AM and closed the gate afterwards. He was kind.”

“Respect for his daughter to be strong in this condition," commented the third.

“A good UPSC candidate she didn’t lose her calm seeing her mother crying but sad for the crying aunty,” a fourth user reacted.

UPSC Prelims 2024 was held in two shifts — morning and afternoon — on Sunday. While the morning shift for GS paper 1 started at 9.30 am, the afternoon shift for GS paper 2 (CSAT) began at 2.30 pm.