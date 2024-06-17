Ever Seen Tiger Say Hi? Viral Video Shows Animal Waving At You From Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park

You might have visited zoos or been to a wildlife safari in your lifetime, where you would been thrilled to spot wild animals like lion, tiger, and a leopard. While you would kept your cameras rolling to click a perfect picture of the wild, did they ever pose for you? You might have been lucky if they did; just like how a tiger looked into wildlife photographer Nikhil Giri's lenses.

The visuals surfaced from Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park. The tiger is reportedly a female one named Maya.

Ever seen a tiger say Hi?

Giri managed to record the tiger's hello to his camera. The video shot by him initially captured the animal quenching its thirst at a nearby pond and then waving its hand towards the place where the photographer was filming the tiger. He uploaded the video on social media, and it went viral very soon. People forwarded the clip with the caption, "Ever seen a tiger say Hi?"

"Quenching her thirst and giving us a royal wave," Giri captioned his video, which opened by showing the tiger drinking some water from a pond, followed by lifting one of its legs to wave like it was greeting the photographer and saying a Hi to his camera.

Netizens react

"Ye cute tha," said netizens while acknowledging the tiger's support to the cameraman in getting a perfect shot. People found the video "Adorable." While most internet users adored the animal, a few also appreciated the photographer for his timing and skills to record the moment when the tiger appeared to pose.