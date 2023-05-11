Adorable Penguin chicks & Tiger cubs steal the spotlight at Mumbai's Byculla zoo | FPJ

Mumbai: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Rani Baug, has several surprises for visitors this summer vacation. After the crocodile exhibit, three newborn penguin chicks and two newborn cubs of the Royal Bengal tiger pair will be put on public display from today.

The Royal Bengal tiger pair Shakti (seven years old) and Karishma (nine years old) have been favourites of the visitors. The pair was brought from Siddharth Garden and Zoo from Aurangabad in February 2020. They gave birth to two male cubs on November 4, 2022, who are now named Jay and Rudra. The cubs are currently kept with their mother, Karishma.

The earlier female cub of the pair, Veera, died in May 2022, less than a year after her birth, owing to health complications. So the zoo's medical team has been taking extra care of the two cubs by focusing on their vaccinations and regular check-ups.

Jai and Rudra will be placed with Karishma and Shakti alternately. Visitors will also get to see three newborn penguins – Dora, Siri and Nemo. After their arrival, the penguins family count has now reached 15. In addition to this, Oreo and Bubble, another penguin pair, are waiting for the arrival of their chick, which is expected to hatch in June. The newborns are fed fish, especially Bombay duck.

The zoo authorities have appealed to visitors not to bang on the glass gallery as it disrupts the peace of the animals. Rani Baug sees an average footfall of 10,000-12,000 during the weekdays of summer vacation.