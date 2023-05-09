 Mumbai: Byculla zoo opens up its much awaited exhibit 'Croc Trails'
The exhibits, comprising a 1,500 sqm underwater gallery and a viewing deck, were built at a cost of Rs20 crore and offer eye-catching photo-ops.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Mumbai: Byculla zoo opens up its much awaited exhibit 'Croc Trails'

Mumbai: The Byculla Zoo has thrown open its much awaited exhibit showcasing underwater movement of crocodile and gavial (gharial). Called ‘Croc Trails’, it comprises two separate sections for three crocodiles and two gavials that have been brought from Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

The exhibits, comprising a 1,500 sqm underwater gallery and a viewing deck, were built at a cost of Rs20 crore and offer eye-catching photo-ops. These reptiles are fed fish, buffalo meat and chicken. On weekends, the zoo receives nearly 35,000 visitors and around 22,000 on weekdays.

Mumbai heat: Animals at Byculla zoo being fed seasonal fruits, ice cake
