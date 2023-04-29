Mumbai heat: Animals at Byculla zoo being fed seasonal fruits, ice cake | file pic

The scorching heat is also getting to the animals at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla zoo.

As a solution, the fauna residents are being fed cool food, including seasonal fruits like watermelon and even ice fruit cake. The administration has also built caves and artificial springs in the animal exhibits at the zoo.

Dr Abhishek Satam from the zoo said they have also planted trees in the new exhibits and we made arrangements of running water bodies like springs and small ponds. Non-vegetarian animals are also given ice cakes with flesh pieces. The zoo has also built a big pond for elephants and kept loose soil for them to apply on their bodies. The zoo has 50 deer, 20-25 monkeys, two leopards, two tigers, two hyenas, four jackals, hippos, elephants, and several species of birds. Visitors also enjoy watching animals take dips in cool water ponds and eating watermelon.