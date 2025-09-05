 Mumbai News: Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Inspires Borivali Students On Dharma, Ethics And Nation-Building
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, disciple of the late Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati, visited the Aditya Group of Institutions in Borivali earlier this week for a dialogue on ethical living, environmental stewardship, and the importance of inner discipline in academic life.

Swami's talk to the students marked a significant milestone in the college’s journey toward fostering spiritual awareness alongside scholarly excellence, the institution said. The swami spoke on 'Dharma, education, and the role of youth in nation-building.” His insights illuminated the intersection of spiritual consciousness and academic pursuit, inspiring attendees to embrace values of integrity, service, and intellectual humility.

Dr Harishchandra Mishra, chairman and founder trustee of the Aditya Group of Institutions, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Swami Avimuktebhwarananda Saraswati’s presence has elevated our campus ethos. His message resonates deeply with our commitment to holistic education and moral leadership.”

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In City And MMR Ahead Of Anant...

'Scrutiny Of 26 Lakh Suspected Bogus Beneficiaries Under Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Minister...

BJP Protests Navi Mumbai Draft Ward Formation, Alleges Bias In NMMC Election Process

Maharashtra To Launch Skill Development Fortnight On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday; 75,000 Youth To...

Mumbai News: Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Inspires Borivali Students On Dharma, Ethics And...

