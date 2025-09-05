 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In City And MMR Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In City And MMR Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions are expected to witness a rainy Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganeshotsav when lakhs of devotees will immerse their idols. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday upgraded it's Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places) to Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall).

Devashri Bhujbal
Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
IMD issues Orange Alert in Mumbai as heavy rains expected on Anant Chaturdashi 2025 | File Image

Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions are expected to witness a rainy Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganeshotsav when lakhs of devotees will immerse their idols. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday upgraded it's Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places) to Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall).

Weather Outlook for Next 48 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility of moderate to heavy rains and possibility of very heavy rain in suburbs towards night/early morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28 deg. C. and 24 deg. C, respectively.

Alert Validity and Regional Details

The Orange alert is valid till Saturday 8.30 am, after that Yellow Alert is sounded for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Palghar will continue to be under Orange Alert. Throughout the 10-day Ganpati festival, the region witnessed cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall, a peculiar weather for the festival in the Konkan region.

Rainfall Statistics So Far

Mumbai has so far recieved 92% of its average annual rainfall, with the suburbs recieved above normal rainfall. As of September 5 morning, the Santacruz observatory has already recorded 2,530 mm rainfall, against the annual average of 2,319 mm. This takes the percentage of rainfall recorded at the observatory to 108.66%.

While the Colaba observatory so far has recorded 1,669 mm rainfall rainfall, against the annual average of 2,095 mm, taking the percentage of rainfall recieved to 79.64%.

Also Watch:

IMD Warning and Cause of Rainfall

The IMD last week had warned for increased rainfall activity over Maharashtra from September 2 to 6, due to change in wind circulation over Rajasthan and Bay of Bengal. The interiors of the state has been lashed with intense rainfall since last week.

