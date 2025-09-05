Maharashtra To Launch Skill Development Fortnight On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday; 75,000 Youth To Benefit | File Image

The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi ji, will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17. To make this day truly memorable, the Skill Development Department is organizing a special fortnight dedicated to employment and self-employment services. Around 75,000 young men and women across the state will receive skill-oriented training, announced Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The fortnight will run from September 17 to October 2, with the launch of new courses across 419 ITIs in the state on October 1.

Initiatives to Meet Industry Needs

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Employment, and Innovation has been implementing initiatives in every district. These are aligned with local industry needs, creating both employment and self-employment opportunities for youth.

Advanced Courses for Global Job Opportunities

ITIs across the state have introduced advanced courses designed to provide global job opportunities. These short-term courses will now be available in both urban and rural areas, with the objective of empowering young men and women through skill development.

Flexible Training for Aspiring Youth

Many aspiring youth are unable to attend regular workshops due to time constraints. To mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, short-term courses are being made available in every district, in addition to regular ITI classes, with flexible time slots to ensure maximum participation.

Focus on Emerging Fields

Alongside current ITI students, other youth can now pursue advanced courses at nominal fees in emerging fields such as Robotics, Solar Energy Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as Personality and Social Development. Since training will be conducted within the same district, migration for jobs will be reduced as youth gain industry-ready skills locally.

Pathway to Self-Employment

These courses will also open self-employment opportunities in sync with local industries. Importantly, no additional fees will be charged to students already undergoing ITI training.

Registration and Admission Process

Registrations can be completed online at https://admission.dvet.gov.in, where details about courses and admission processes in every district are available. Admissions will be on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seats.

Employment and Self-Employment Guidance

Upon completion of the short-term courses, ITIs will guide trainees regarding job opportunities and self-employment prospects. Minister Lodha has urged youth to register quickly to take full advantage of this golden opportunity.