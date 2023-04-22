Amid heatwave, water crisis situation in Mumbai, here's how Byculla Zoo keeps animals cool |

As a searing heatwave hits Maharashtra, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo, commonly known as the Byculla Zoo, is providing its animals with ice popsicles to help them cool down. Sloth bears, in particular, are being treated to watermelon popsicles that are keeping them hydrated and refreshed.

Zoologist Abhishek Satam explained that the ice popsicles are made using different ingredients depending on the animal's diet. For instance, aquatic birds are given fish popsicles, while carnivorous animals are given meat popsicles. For herbivorous animals like sloth bears, hippopotamuses, elephants, and monkeys, the popsicles are made using seasonal fruits such as jackfruit and watermelon. The ice popsicles are only made during the summer season and are essential for the animals' survival in the heat.

Providing sufficient water for the animals

In addition to providing ice popsicles, the zoo is also ensuring that the animals have enough water to cool themselves down. The zoo has enough flowing water in the water bodies in individual cages or areas of each animal, and the animals can play in the water whenever they want.

Despite Mumbai facing water scarcity issues over the past 15 days, the Byculla Zoo has been able to provide sufficient water to the animals. The zoo has three British-era wells situated inside, which have been used to supply water to the animals. The water supplied from the wells, as well as the BMC, is used in the zoo regularly. The wells are connected to all the cages in the zoo, and the water is supplied to the water bodies regularly, ensuring that the zoo has never faced water crisis issues.

The Byculla Zoo is taking every step to ensure that its animals are comfortable and healthy during the heatwave. Providing ice popsicles and enough water to play and cool down in is an essential step towards achieving this. The zoo's measures also highlight the importance of responsible water management during times of water scarcity, ensuring that the animals have access to water while also conserving this precious resource.