Bhujbal Skips Cabinet Meet, Vows Court Challenge To Maratha Quota Under OBC Category | X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister and a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), skipped the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday in protest against the government’s decision paving the way for Maratha reservation under the OBC category. Later in the evening, Bhujbal warned that he would challenge the Government Resolution (GR) in court after seeking legal advice.

Legal Challenge Likely

“There is ambiguity in the GR,” Bhujbal told reporters, stressing that OBC organisations had strong doubts about its validity. “We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorized to change people’s caste. If experts advise us, we will move either the High Court or the Supreme Court.”

Appeal to OBC Organisations

Bhujbal also appealed to OBC organisations staging protests in various districts to withdraw their agitation while he consults with leaders of other OBC groups.

Maratha Quota Trigger

The controversy erupted after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Tuesday, following the government’s acceptance of most of his demands. The Devendra Fadnavis-led administration issued a GR facilitating Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas who can present historical records, thereby opening the door for them to claim benefits under the OBC quota.

Strong Reaction From OBC Leaders

Bhujbal’s discontent found strong resonance among OBC activists and organisations across the state. Laxman Hake, an OBC leader, tore a copy of the GR in protest and accused the government of acting in an unconstitutional and illegal manner. “The GR has ended OBC reservation. Maharashtra is not just a state for Marathas. Political parties believe only Marathas matter for votes, but this is an injustice to all other communities,” he said. Hake also warned of a boycott of leaders who supported Jarange’s agitation.

https://youtu.be/Fv4-0ezNre4

OBC Community Unites for Legal Battle

OBC leader Prakash Shendge said the OBC community, being the largest in Maharashtra, will not tolerate injustice. “The government has taken away what belongs to us. We will now take this legal battle to court. The Hyderabad gazetteer references cited in the GR are also objectionable. Our meeting today will decide the scale of the state-wide agitation,” he added.

Accusations of Appeasement

Many OBC groups accused the state of “snatching” their rightful share of reservation to placate Maratha protesters.

Government’s Reassurance

Amid rising tensions, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attempted to calm the situation, assuring that no injustice had been done to any community. “The decision has been taken in accordance with the law,” Shinde said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would personally meet Bhujbal to explain the details. “Bhujbal will be placated after knowing the facts,” he asserted.