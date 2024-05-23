Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: 4 To 5 Tigresses With Cubs Spotted In Tourist & Non-Tourists Range |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are overjoyed as four to five tigresses have given birth to cubs recently. The cubs are one to five months old. Spotted with cubs in tourist and non-tourists range, tourists are missing no chance to click their photos, which are going viral on social media.

“Tigresses are being spotted with cubs at four to five places,” Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve deputy directorPrakash Kumar Verma told Free Press. Of late, they were seen moving in Tala and Khitoli ranges with their cubs. One tigress is being seen along with four cubs in Tala and another tigress is spotted with three cubs in Khitoli range.

Even in non-tourist zone, some tigresses have been seen moving with two or four cubs. They have been observed by the forest officials. The exact number of cubs is likely to be known once their counting gets over. The camera traps have been placed and counting is likely to end in three to five days.

One tigress is often seen at abandoned camp Hawa Mahal and at the pond nearby. The tigress has three cubs. Tourists are often taking its picture and making them viral on the social media. Notably, in comparison to any other tiger reserves of the state, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has the highest density of big cats. Owing to increased numbers, tigers are moving in nearby ranges, attacking cattle and human beings. Recently, a villager was killed by a tiger when he entered forest to collect tendu leaves.