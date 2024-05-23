MP Weather Updates: Brace Up For Severe Heat Wave For Next 3 Days; Normal Life Likely To Be Affected In Isolated Regions | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid scorching heat, weatherman has warned of severe heat wave condition in isolated places of Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. This is bound to adversely affect normal life as people would be exposed to extreme heat. The weather department warned of severe heat wave in Datia, Bhind and Niwari on Thursday. On Friday, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Chhattarpur and Niwari would experience severe heat wave.

On Saturday, it would be the turn of Rajgarh, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Chhattarpur and Niwari to brave the severe heat wave. Residents of Rajgarh, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Chhattarpur and Tikamgarh would have to brave heat wave on Thursday.

On Friday, heat wave will prevail in Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Agar, Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singhrauli, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, Damoh, Tikamgarh etc. In the last 24 hours, Ratlam braved severe heat wave, while Chhattarpur, Gwalior and Datia faced the wrath of heat wave.

Senior scientist of weather department Dr Vedprakas Singh said that owing to low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, heat would continue to sweep the state in upcoming week.

Orange alert has been issued for Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Nimari regions. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation in neighbouring Rajasthan was feeding moisture in isolated regions of the state.

Place Deg/Celsius

Ratlam 45

Dhar 44.9

Khandwa 44.5

Guna 44.2

Datia 44.1

Ujjain 43.8

Tikamgarh 43.8

Gwalior 43.7

Satna 43

Raisen 42.4

Narmadapuram 41.7

Betul 41. 2